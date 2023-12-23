2024 NCAA Bracketology: Southern Miss Women's March Madness Resume | December 29
For bracketology insights around Southern Miss and its chances of making the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, outlining everything you need to know.
How Southern Miss ranks
|Record
|Sun Belt Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|7-3
|0-0
|NR
|39
|123
Southern Miss' best wins
Southern Miss registered its best win of the season on December 2, when it beat the Ole Miss Rebels, who rank No. 117 in the RPI rankings, 61-59. Against Ole Miss, Domonique Davis led the team by posting 25 points to go along with one rebound and five assists.
Next best wins
- 51-33 at home over Samford (No. 228/RPI) on November 25
- 77-60 at home over Akron (No. 296/RPI) on November 11
- 75-53 at home over North Dakota (No. 327/RPI) on November 24
- 91-63 on the road over North Alabama (No. 331/RPI) on November 18
- 61-49 at home over Valparaiso (No. 353/RPI) on November 21
Southern Miss' quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-0
- Against Quadrant 4 teams (according to the RPI), the Eagles are 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 45th-most victories.
Schedule insights
- In terms of difficulty, based on our predictions, Southern Miss has been given the 242nd-ranked schedule the rest of the way.
- The Eagles have 15 games remaining versus teams above .500. They have 12 upcoming games versus teams with worse records.
- Looking at Southern Miss' upcoming schedule, it has no games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.
Southern Miss' next game
- Matchup: Southern Miss Eagles vs. Marshall Thundering Herd
- Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 3:00 PM ET
- Location: Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi
