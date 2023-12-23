For bracketology analysis on Southern Miss and its chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, highlighting all you need to know.

How Southern Miss ranks

Record Sun Belt Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-6 0-0 NR NR 281

Southern Miss' best wins

Southern Miss picked up its best win of the season on December 1, when it defeated the UAB Blazers, who rank No. 181 in the RPI rankings, 85-82. Victor Hart delivered a team-leading 26 points with one rebound and one assist in the matchup versus UAB.

Next best wins

90-84 on the road over Milwaukee (No. 271/RPI) on November 25

82-79 on the road over Lamar (No. 304/RPI) on December 18

83-74 at home over Northwestern State (No. 360/RPI) on December 9

Southern Miss' quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 3-1

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Southern Miss has been handed the 296th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the season.

The Golden Eagles have nine games remaining against teams over .500. They have nine upcoming games against teams with worse records.

As far as Southern Miss' upcoming schedule, it has 18 games left, with one coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Southern Miss' next game

Matchup: Georgia Southern Eagles vs. Southern Miss Golden Eagles

Georgia Southern Eagles vs. Southern Miss Golden Eagles Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 3:00 PM ET Location: W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse in Statesboro, Georgia

W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse in Statesboro, Georgia TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

