The Southern Miss Golden Eagles (5-4) face the Ole Miss Rebels (8-0) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023.

Southern Miss vs. Ole Miss Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 23

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

Southern Miss Players to Watch

Victor Hart: 15.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 1 BLK

15.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 1 BLK Austin Crowley: 15.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Donovan Ivory: 13.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 2 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 2 STL, 0.4 BLK Victor Iwuakor: 6.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.7 BLK

6.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.7 BLK Mo Arnold: 6.1 PTS, 4 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK

Ole Miss Players to Watch

Allen Flanigan: 18 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.3 BLK

18 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.3 BLK Matthew Murrell: 16 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

16 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Jaylen Murray: 15.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.9 BLK

15.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.9 BLK Jaemyn Brakefield: 7.4 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 1 BLK

7.4 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 1 BLK Jamarion Sharp: 4.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 2.4 BLK

Southern Miss vs. Ole Miss Stat Comparison

Southern Miss Rank Southern Miss AVG Ole Miss AVG Ole Miss Rank 268th 70.9 Points Scored 73.8 208th 88th 67.2 Points Allowed 66.5 77th 155th 37.4 Rebounds 36.8 183rd 78th 10.6 Off. Rebounds 8.1 257th 305th 5.9 3pt Made 6.9 227th 235th 12.6 Assists 16.1 54th 153rd 11.6 Turnovers 10.1 59th

