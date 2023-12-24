The Nevada Wolf Pack (11-1) carry a four-game winning streak into a road matchup versus the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-3), winners of four straight as well. It tips at 9:00 PM ET (on ESPN) on Sunday, December 24, 2023.

Nevada vs. Georgia Tech Game Info

When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii TV: ESPN

Nevada Stats Insights

The Wolf Pack are shooting 47.3% from the field this season, 7.7 percentage points higher than the 39.6% the Yellow Jackets allow to opponents.

In games Nevada shoots higher than 39.6% from the field, it is 11-0 overall.

The Wolf Pack are the 130th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Yellow Jackets rank 15th.

The Wolf Pack put up 79.3 points per game, 8.3 more points than the 71 the Yellow Jackets allow.

Nevada has an 11-0 record when putting up more than 71 points.

Georgia Tech Stats Insights

The Yellow Jackets' 41.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points higher than the Wolf Pack have allowed to their opponents (38.8%).

This season, Georgia Tech has a 7-0 record in games the team collectively shoots above 38.8% from the field.

The Yellow Jackets are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wolf Pack sit at 288th.

The Yellow Jackets score an average of 72.4 points per game, 7.6 more points than the 64.8 the Wolf Pack allow to opponents.

Georgia Tech has a 6-2 record when allowing fewer than 79.3 points.

Nevada Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Nevada scored 76.9 points per game last season in home games, which was 10.1 more points than it averaged in away games (66.8).

When playing at home, the Wolf Pack surrendered 3.4 fewer points per game (64.1) than on the road (67.5).

In terms of three-pointers, Nevada performed better at home last season, making 6.9 three-pointers per game with a 34.6% three-point percentage, compared to 6.8 threes per game and a 33.3% three-point percentage in road games.

Georgia Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Georgia Tech averaged 72.7 points per game at home last season, and 66.6 on the road.

At home, the Yellow Jackets conceded 69 points per game, 2.8 fewer points than they allowed on the road (71.8).

Beyond the arc, Georgia Tech sunk more triples away (8.4 per game) than at home (7.6) last season, but it put up a lower percentage on the road (33.9%) than at home (34.5%).

Nevada Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/17/2023 @ Hawaii W 72-66 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center 12/21/2023 Temple W 80-56 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center 12/22/2023 TCU W 88-75 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center 12/24/2023 Georgia Tech - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center 12/30/2023 Fresno Pacific - Lawlor Events Center 1/6/2024 @ Fresno State - Save Mart Center

