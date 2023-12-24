The Nevada Wolf Pack (11-1) will look to extend a four-game winning streak when they visit the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-3) at 9:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 24, 2023. The Yellow Jackets have also won four games in a row.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Nevada vs. Georgia Tech matchup in this article.

Nevada vs. Georgia Tech Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Nevada vs. Georgia Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Nevada Moneyline Georgia Tech Moneyline
BetMGM Nevada (-6.5) 139.5 -300 +240 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Nevada (-6.5) 140.5 -285 +230 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Nevada vs. Georgia Tech Betting Trends

  • Nevada has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.
  • A total of five out of the Wolf Pack's 11 games this season have hit the over.
  • Georgia Tech has compiled a 6-5-0 record against the spread this season.
  • In the Yellow Jackets' 11 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.

Nevada Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +50000
  • Nevada is 72nd in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+50000), much lower than according to the computer rankings (44th).
  • In terms of winning the national championship, the Wolf Pack currently have the same odds, going from +50000 at the beginning of the season to +50000.
  • Based on its moneyline odds, Nevada has a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.

Georgia Tech Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +50000
  • Oddsmakers have made the Yellow Jackets' national championship odds the same now (+50000) compared to the beginning of the season (+50000).
  • The implied probability of Georgia Tech winning the national championship, based on its +50000 moneyline odds, is 0.2%.

