Looking for an updated view of the SWAC and how each team measures up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the contenders from the pretenders.

SWAC Power Rankings

1. Jackson State

  • Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 20-6
  • Overall Rank: 104th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 4th
  • Last Game: L 59-52 vs Miami (FL)

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Texas
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 28
  • TV Channel: LHN

2. UAPB

  • Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 18-11
  • Overall Rank: 163rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 9th
  • Last Game: L 62-47 vs Ole Miss

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ McNeese
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31

3. Southern

  • Current Record: 2-9 | Projected Record: 17-11
  • Overall Rank: 188th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 3rd
  • Last Game: W 79-70 vs Oklahoma

Next Game

  • Opponent: Texas Southern
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

4. Bethune-Cookman

  • Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 17-11
  • Overall Rank: 226th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 284th
  • Last Game: L 66-47 vs N.C. A&T

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Mercer
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

5. Grambling

  • Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 15-11
  • Overall Rank: 233rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 65th
  • Last Game: W 69-50 vs Nicholls

Next Game

  • Opponent: Biblical Studies-Houston
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2

6. Alabama A&M

  • Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 15-14
  • Overall Rank: 254th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 292nd
  • Last Game: L 63-52 vs Texas State

Next Game

  • Opponent: Central Arkansas
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29

7. Florida A&M

  • Current Record: 1-9 | Projected Record: 6-23
  • Overall Rank: 297th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 53rd
  • Last Game: L 77-35 vs Michigan

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ North Florida
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

8. Alcorn State

  • Current Record: 2-7 | Projected Record: 7-21
  • Overall Rank: 309th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 59th
  • Last Game: L 83-59 vs New Orleans

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ DePaul
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29

9. Prairie View A&M

  • Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 6-19
  • Overall Rank: 312th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 43rd
  • Last Game: L 88-36 vs Texas A&M

Next Game

  • Opponent: Wiley
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

10. Mississippi Valley State

  • Current Record: 1-10 | Projected Record: 8-23
  • Overall Rank: 319th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 24th
  • Last Game: L 95-45 vs Texas A&M

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Mississippi State
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

11. Texas Southern

  • Current Record: 1-9 | Projected Record: 1-27
  • Overall Rank: 342nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 70th
  • Last Game: L 83-62 vs Cal Baptist

Next Game

  • Opponent: Tarleton State
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

12. Alabama State

  • Current Record: 0-10 | Projected Record: 0-29
  • Overall Rank: 353rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 26th
  • Last Game: L 110-45 vs Florida State

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Miami (FL)
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 28

