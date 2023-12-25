Celtics vs. Lakers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - December 25
The Boston Celtics (22-6) square off against the Los Angeles Lakers (16-14) as just 2.5-point favorites on Monday, December 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET on ABC and ESPN.
Celtics vs. Lakers Game Info & Odds
- Date: Monday, December 25, 2023
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ABC and ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
Celtics vs. Lakers Score Prediction
- Prediction: Celtics 118 - Lakers 111
Celtics vs Lakers Additional Info
|Celtics vs Lakers Injury Report
|Celtics vs Lakers Betting Trends & Stats
|Celtics vs Lakers Odds/Over/Under
|Celtics vs Lakers Players to Watch
Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. Lakers
- Pick ATS: Celtics (- 2.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Celtics (-6.9)
- Pick OU:
Under (234.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 229.0
- The Celtics' .536 ATS win percentage (15-13-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Lakers' .433 mark (13-17-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.
- Boston and Los Angeles cover the same percentage of spreads this season (50%) when the spread conditions of the game are equal to or greater than Monday's line (Celts as favorites by 2.5 or more and Lakers as underdogs by 2.5 or more).
- When it comes to exceeding the point total in 2023-24, Los Angeles and its opponents don't do it as often (50% of the time) as Boston and its opponents (53.6%).
- As a moneyline favorite this season, the Celtics are 20-6, while the Lakers are 3-7 as moneyline underdogs.
Celtics Performance Insights
- The Celtics sport a top-five defense this year, ranking third-best in the league with 109.7 points allowed per game. On offense, they rank sixth with 119.9 points scored per contest.
- Boston is allowing 42.9 rebounds per game this season (ninth-ranked in NBA), but it has thrived by averaging 47.1 rebounds per contest (second-best).
- This season, the Celtics rank 21st in the league in assists, delivering 25.5 per game.
- Boston ranks ninth in the NBA at 12.5 turnovers per game, but it is forcing 11.6 turnovers per game, which ranks second-worst in the league.
- The Celtics rank best in the NBA by sinking 16.4 treys per game. In terms of three-point percentage, they rank eighth in the league at 37.8%.
Lakers Performance Insights
- The Lakers are 17th in the NBA in points scored (114 per game) and 16th in points conceded (114.2).
- In 2023-24, Los Angeles is 13th in the league in rebounds (44.1 per game) and 22nd in rebounds conceded (44.7).
- This season the Lakers are ranked eighth in the league in assists at 27.2 per game.
- At 13.7 turnovers committed per game and 13 turnovers forced, Los Angeles is 21st and 19th in the league, respectively.
- In 2023-24 the Lakers are third-worst in the NBA in 3-point makes (10.8 per game) and rank 22nd in 3-point percentage (35.4%).
