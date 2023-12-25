The Kansas City Chiefs (9-5) host an AFC West battle against the Las Vegas Raiders (6-8) on Monday, December 25, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

How to Watch Chiefs vs. Raiders

When: Monday, December 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri TV: Nickelodeon

Chiefs vs. Raiders Insights

The Chiefs score just 2.8 more points per game (22.8) than the Raiders surrender (20).

This season Las Vegas averages just 1.4 more points per game (18.9) than Kansas City gives up (17.5).

The Chiefs rack up 24.4 more yards per game (358.8) than the Raiders allow per outing (334.4).

Las Vegas racks up just 8.3 fewer yards per game (284.9) than Kansas City gives up (293.2).

The Chiefs rush for 103.1 yards per game, 21.8 fewer than the 124.9 the Raiders allow per outing.

This year Las Vegas rushes for 26.7 fewer yards per game (83.7) than Kansas City allows (110.4).

This year, the Chiefs have turned the ball over 24 times, five more than the Raiders' takeaways (19).

This year Las Vegas has turned the ball over 24 times, eight more than Kansas City's takeaways (16).

Chiefs Home Performance

The Chiefs' average points scored at home (23.7) is higher than their overall average (22.8). But their average points conceded at home (15.9) is lower than overall (17.5).

The Chiefs accumulate 370.4 yards per game at home (11.6 more than their overall average), and concede 283.3 at home (9.9 less than overall).

Kansas City accumulates 263.3 passing yards per game at home (7.7 more than its overall average), and concedes 163.7 at home (19.1 less than overall).

The Chiefs' average rushing yards gained (107.1) and conceded (119.6) at home are both higher than their overall averages of 103.1 and 110.4, respectively.

In home games, the Chiefs convert 46.2% of third downs and allow 34.8% to be converted by their opponent. That's less than they convert (46.6%) and allow (36.7%) overall.

Chiefs Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 12/3/2023 at Green Bay L 27-19 NBC 12/10/2023 Buffalo L 20-17 CBS 12/17/2023 at New England W 27-17 FOX 12/25/2023 Las Vegas - CBS 12/31/2023 Cincinnati - CBS 1/7/2024 at Los Angeles - -

Raiders Away Performance

The Raiders' average points scored in away games (13.8) is lower than their overall average (18.9). But their average points conceded in road games (25.7) is higher than overall (20).

The Raiders rack up 242.2 yards per game on the road (42.7 less than their overall average), and give up 374.3 on the road (39.9 more than overall).

Las Vegas' average yards passing in road games (184.3) is lower than its overall average (201.1). But its average yards allowed in away games (220) is higher than overall (209.6).

On the road, the Raiders accumulate 57.8 rushing yards per game and concede 154.3. That's less than they gain overall (83.7), and more than they allow (124.9).

The Raiders' offensive third-down percentage in away games (26.2%) is lower than their overall average (35.2%). And their defensive third-down percentage in road games (44.7%) is higher than overall (42.5%).

Raiders Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/26/2023 Kansas City L 31-17 CBS 12/10/2023 Minnesota L 3-0 FOX 12/14/2023 Los Angeles W 63-21 Amazon Prime Video 12/25/2023 at Kansas City - CBS 12/31/2023 at Indianapolis - CBS 1/7/2024 Denver - -

