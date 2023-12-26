CJ McCollum and his New Orleans Pelicans teammates will match up versus the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his last appearance, a 106-104 loss to the Rockets, McCollum had 13 points.

In this piece we'll examine McCollum's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

CJ McCollum Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 20.5 18.7 Rebounds 3.5 4.1 3.7 Assists 4.5 5.1 4.5 PRA -- 29.7 26.9 PR -- 24.6 22.4 3PM 2.5 3.3 3.2



Looking to bet on one or more of McCollum's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

CJ McCollum Insights vs. the Grizzlies

McCollum is responsible for attempting 9.3% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 15.4 per game.

He's taken 7.8 threes per game, or 13.4% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

McCollum's opponents, the Grizzlies, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 24th, averaging 102.9 possessions per game, while his Pelicans average 101.7 per game, eighth-highest among NBA teams.

The Grizzlies are the ninth-best defensive team in the league, conceding 112.4 points per game.

The Grizzlies are the 26th-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 45.4 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Grizzlies are ninth in the NBA, conceding 25.5 per contest.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Grizzlies are ranked 28th in the league, allowing 14.2 makes per contest.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

CJ McCollum vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/19/2023 41 18 3 6 6 1 1 10/25/2023 37 24 4 6 6 1 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.