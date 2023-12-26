The UNLV Rebels are double-digit underdogs (+11.5) in this season's Guaranteed Rate Bowl, where they will meet the Kansas Jayhawks. The contest will kick off from Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona on December 26, 2023, starting at 9:00 PM ETand airing on ESPN. The over/under is set at 64.5 in the outing.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Kansas vs. UNLV matchup in this article.

Kansas vs. UNLV Game Info

  • Date: Tuesday, December 26, 2023
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  • City: Phoenix, Arizona
  • Venue: Chase Field

Kansas vs. UNLV Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kansas Moneyline UNLV Moneyline
BetMGM Kansas (-11.5) 64.5 -450 +340 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Kansas (-11.5) 63.5 -410 +315 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Kansas vs. UNLV Betting Trends

  • Kansas has compiled a 7-5-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • The Jayhawks have not covered the spread this season (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 11.5-point favorites.
  • UNLV has won nine games against the spread this year, failing to cover three times.
  • The Rebels have won their only game this year when playing as at least 11.5-point underdogs.

