Pelicans vs. Grizzlies December 26 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 1:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Southwest Division foes face one another when the New Orleans Pelicans (13-11) welcome in the Memphis Grizzlies (6-16) at Smoothie King Center, starting on Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. It's the second matchup between the squads this season.
Pelicans vs. Grizzlies Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 26
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: BSNO, BSSE
Pelicans Players to Watch
- Brandon Ingram averages 23.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks.
- Zion Williamson puts up 23.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest, shooting 58% from the floor.
- Jonas Valanciunas posts 14.2 points, 2.3 assists and 9.3 rebounds per game.
- Herbert Jones averages 12.2 points, 3 assists and 4.5 rebounds.
- Dyson Daniels averages 7 points, 3.2 assists and 4.5 rebounds.
Grizzlies Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Desmond Bane gives the Grizzlies 24.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- On a per-game basis, Jaren Jackson Jr. gets the Grizzlies 20.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists. He also averages 0.6 steals and 1.8 blocked shots (ninth in league).
- Santi Aldama is averaging 12.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. He is sinking 43.4% of his shots from the field and 31.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 treys per game.
- David Roddy gets the Grizzlies 8.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game while posting 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Bismack Biyombo gets the Grizzlies 6.3 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game while delivering 0.4 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.
Pelicans vs. Grizzlies Stat Comparison
|Pelicans
|Grizzlies
|113.8
|Points Avg.
|106.5
|113.9
|Points Allowed Avg.
|112.5
|47.5%
|Field Goal %
|43.6%
|35.2%
|Three Point %
|33.7%
