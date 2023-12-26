The Memphis Grizzlies (9-19) will look to continue a three-game winning streak when they hit the road to take on the New Orleans Pelicans (17-13) on Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at Smoothie King Center as 4.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSNO and BSSE. The over/under in the matchup is 229.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Pelicans vs. Grizzlies Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: BSNO and BSSE

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Pelicans -4.5 229.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pelicans Betting Records & Stats

New Orleans and its opponents have combined to score more than 229.5 points in 11 of 30 games this season.

New Orleans has had an average of 229.0 points in its games this season, 0.5 fewer than this matchup's total.

The Pelicans are 17-13-0 against the spread this season.

This season, New Orleans has won eight out of the 15 games, or 53.3%, in which it has been favored.

This season, New Orleans has won seven of its 11 games, or 63.6%, when favored by at least -165 on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for the Pelicans.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Pelicans vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pelicans vs. Grizzlies Over/Under Stats

Games Over 229.5 % of Games Over 229.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Pelicans 11 36.7% 115.7 222.7 113.3 225.7 228.7 Grizzlies 7 25% 107.0 222.7 112.4 225.7 223.4

Additional Pelicans Insights & Trends

The Pelicans have gone 6-4 in their last 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread during that span.

Six of Pelicans' last 10 games have hit the over.

New Orleans sports a better record against the spread at home (10-5-0) than it does on the road (7-8-0).

The 115.7 points per game the Pelicans record are just 3.3 more points than the Grizzlies allow (112.4).

When New Orleans scores more than 112.4 points, it is 14-4 against the spread and 13-5 overall.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Pelicans vs. Grizzlies Betting Splits

Pelicans and Grizzlies Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Pelicans 17-13 5-5 14-16 Grizzlies 12-16 6-6 11-17

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Pelicans vs. Grizzlies Point Insights

Pelicans Grizzlies 115.7 Points Scored (PG) 107.0 13 NBA Rank (PPG) 30 14-4 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 5-1 13-5 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 5-1 113.3 Points Allowed (PG) 112.4 13 NBA Rank (PAPG) 9 7-3 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 10-7 7-3 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 8-9

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.