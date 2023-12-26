Pelicans vs. Grizzlies: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Memphis Grizzlies (9-19) will look to continue a three-game winning streak when they hit the road to take on the New Orleans Pelicans (17-13) on Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at Smoothie King Center as 4.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSNO and BSSE. The over/under in the matchup is 229.5.
Pelicans vs. Grizzlies Odds & Info
- When: Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: BSNO and BSSE
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Pelicans
|-4.5
|229.5
Pelicans Betting Records & Stats
- New Orleans and its opponents have combined to score more than 229.5 points in 11 of 30 games this season.
- New Orleans has had an average of 229.0 points in its games this season, 0.5 fewer than this matchup's total.
- The Pelicans are 17-13-0 against the spread this season.
- This season, New Orleans has won eight out of the 15 games, or 53.3%, in which it has been favored.
- This season, New Orleans has won seven of its 11 games, or 63.6%, when favored by at least -165 on the moneyline.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for the Pelicans.
Pelicans vs Grizzlies Additional Info
Pelicans vs. Grizzlies Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 229.5
|% of Games Over 229.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Pelicans
|11
|36.7%
|115.7
|222.7
|113.3
|225.7
|228.7
|Grizzlies
|7
|25%
|107.0
|222.7
|112.4
|225.7
|223.4
Additional Pelicans Insights & Trends
- The Pelicans have gone 6-4 in their last 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread during that span.
- Six of Pelicans' last 10 games have hit the over.
- New Orleans sports a better record against the spread at home (10-5-0) than it does on the road (7-8-0).
- The 115.7 points per game the Pelicans record are just 3.3 more points than the Grizzlies allow (112.4).
- When New Orleans scores more than 112.4 points, it is 14-4 against the spread and 13-5 overall.
Pelicans vs. Grizzlies Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Pelicans
|17-13
|5-5
|14-16
|Grizzlies
|12-16
|6-6
|11-17
Pelicans vs. Grizzlies Point Insights
|Pelicans
|Grizzlies
|115.7
|107.0
|13
|30
|14-4
|5-1
|13-5
|5-1
|113.3
|112.4
|13
|9
|7-3
|10-7
|7-3
|8-9
