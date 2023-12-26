The Memphis Grizzlies (9-19) will look to continue a three-game winning streak when they hit the road to take on the New Orleans Pelicans (17-13) on Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at Smoothie King Center as 4.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSNO and BSSE. The over/under in the matchup is 229.5.

Pelicans vs. Grizzlies Odds & Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana
  • TV: BSNO and BSSE

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Pelicans -4.5 229.5

Pelicans Betting Records & Stats

  • New Orleans and its opponents have combined to score more than 229.5 points in 11 of 30 games this season.
  • New Orleans has had an average of 229.0 points in its games this season, 0.5 fewer than this matchup's total.
  • The Pelicans are 17-13-0 against the spread this season.
  • This season, New Orleans has won eight out of the 15 games, or 53.3%, in which it has been favored.
  • This season, New Orleans has won seven of its 11 games, or 63.6%, when favored by at least -165 on the moneyline.
  • The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for the Pelicans.

Pelicans vs. Grizzlies Over/Under Stats

Games Over 229.5 % of Games Over 229.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Pelicans 11 36.7% 115.7 222.7 113.3 225.7 228.7
Grizzlies 7 25% 107.0 222.7 112.4 225.7 223.4

Additional Pelicans Insights & Trends

  • The Pelicans have gone 6-4 in their last 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread during that span.
  • Six of Pelicans' last 10 games have hit the over.
  • New Orleans sports a better record against the spread at home (10-5-0) than it does on the road (7-8-0).
  • The 115.7 points per game the Pelicans record are just 3.3 more points than the Grizzlies allow (112.4).
  • When New Orleans scores more than 112.4 points, it is 14-4 against the spread and 13-5 overall.

Pelicans vs. Grizzlies Betting Splits

Pelicans and Grizzlies Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Pelicans 17-13 5-5 14-16
Grizzlies 12-16 6-6 11-17

Pelicans vs. Grizzlies Point Insights

Pelicans Grizzlies
115.7
Points Scored (PG)
 107.0
13
NBA Rank (PPG)
 30
14-4
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 5-1
13-5
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 5-1
113.3
Points Allowed (PG)
 112.4
13
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 9
7-3
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 10-7
7-3
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 8-9

