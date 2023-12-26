The Memphis Grizzlies (9-19) will attempt to build on a three-game win streak when they visit the New Orleans Pelicans (17-13) on December 26, 2023 at Smoothie King Center.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Pelicans and Grizzlies, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Pelicans vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Pelicans vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Pelicans Stats Insights

The Pelicans are shooting 48.2% from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points higher than the 45.7% the Grizzlies allow to opponents.

New Orleans has a 16-8 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.7% from the field.

The Grizzlies are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans sit at 12th.

The Pelicans score 115.7 points per game, just 3.3 more points than the 112.4 the Grizzlies allow.

New Orleans has a 13-5 record when putting up more than 112.4 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pelicans Home & Away Comparison

In home games, the Pelicans are averaging 1.6 more points per game (116.5) than they are away from home (114.9).

Defensively New Orleans has played better at home this year, surrendering 112.4 points per game, compared to 114.1 when playing on the road.

At home, the Pelicans are averaging 0.8 fewer threes per game (10.9) than away from home (11.7). They also own a lower three-point percentage at home (35.4%) compared to away from home (37.7%).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Pelicans Injuries