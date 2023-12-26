Brandon Ingram, Top Pelicans Players to Watch vs. the Grizzlies - December 26
Tuesday's 8:00 PM ET matchup between the New Orleans Pelicans (17-13) and the Memphis Grizzlies (9-19) at Smoothie King Center features the Pelicans' Brandon Ingram as a player to watch.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
How to Watch Pelicans vs. Grizzlies
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 26
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Arena: Smoothie King Center
- Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
- How to Watch on TV: BSNO, BSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Pelicans' Last Game
The Pelicans lost their most recent game to the Rockets, 106-104, on Saturday. Zion Williamson was their high scorer with 28 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Zion Williamson
|28
|8
|4
|2
|1
|1
|Brandon Ingram
|19
|3
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Trey Murphy III
|14
|6
|0
|2
|0
|3
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Pelicans vs Grizzlies Additional Info
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Pelicans Players to Watch
- Ingram's numbers on the season are 23.7 points, 5.3 assists and 4.8 boards per game, shooting 50.7% from the floor and 33.3% from downtown, with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.
- Jonas Valanciunas is averaging 14.9 points, 2.6 assists and 10 boards per contest.
- Williamson posts 22.7 points, 6 boards and 4.6 assists per contest, shooting 57.9% from the floor.
- Herbert Jones posts 10.8 points, 3.8 boards and 2.8 assists per game, shooting 47.1% from the floor and 33.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.
- CJ McCollum's numbers for the season are 20.5 points, 4.1 boards and 5.1 assists per contest, shooting 47.2% from the field and 42.7% from beyond the arc, with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game.
Watch Ingram, Desmond Bane and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jonas Valančiūnas
|16.1
|11.5
|2.8
|0.9
|1.2
|0.9
|Brandon Ingram
|22.6
|4.2
|5.5
|0.7
|0.4
|1.3
|CJ McCollum
|16.8
|3.4
|3.7
|1.3
|0.7
|3.1
|Zion Williamson
|16.3
|4.8
|2.9
|0.9
|0.3
|0.1
|Trey Murphy III
|14.3
|3.7
|1.6
|0.6
|0.3
|2.4
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.