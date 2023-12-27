How to Watch the Bruins vs. Sabres Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Having lost four in a row, the Boston Bruins visit the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday, beginning at 7:30 PM ET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
The Sabres' game against the Bruins can be watched on TNT and Max, so tune in to catch the action.
Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Bruins vs Sabres Additional Info
|Bruins vs Sabres Odds/Over/Under
|Bruins vs Sabres Prediction
|Bruins vs Sabres Betting Trends & Stats
|Bruins vs Sabres Player Props
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Bruins vs. Sabres Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|12/7/2023
|Bruins
|Sabres
|3-1 BUF
|11/14/2023
|Sabres
|Bruins
|5-2 BOS
Bruins Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Bruins have been one of the stingiest units in league action, giving up 85 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank fourth.
- The Bruins' 98 total goals (3.1 per game) rank 22nd in the league.
- In the past 10 contests, the Bruins have gone 4-3-3 (55.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive end, the Bruins have allowed 3.0 goals per game (30 total) over those 10 outings.
- They have put up 25 goals during that span.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Bruins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|David Pastrnak
|32
|20
|24
|44
|34
|20
|28.6%
|Brad Marchand
|32
|13
|15
|28
|30
|17
|35.5%
|Pavel Zacha
|29
|8
|13
|21
|11
|13
|51.4%
|James van Riemsdyk
|31
|6
|14
|20
|6
|2
|50%
|Charlie Coyle
|32
|10
|10
|20
|15
|16
|52.5%
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Sabres Stats & Trends
- The Sabres have given up 120 total goals this season (3.4 per game), 28th in the NHL.
- The Sabres have 106 goals this season (3.0 per game), 14th in the NHL.
- In their past 10 matchups, the Sabres have gone 4-4-2 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Sabres have allowed 34 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.5 goals per game (35 total) during that stretch.
Sabres Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Casey Mittelstadt
|35
|9
|21
|30
|20
|24
|47.7%
|Rasmus Dahlin
|34
|10
|19
|29
|24
|21
|-
|Jeff Skinner
|32
|14
|11
|25
|12
|21
|38%
|John-Jason Peterka
|35
|12
|12
|24
|7
|16
|27.3%
|Alex Tuch
|28
|9
|15
|24
|8
|28
|60%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.