Hinds County, MS High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 12:36 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Hinds County, Mississippi is on the schedule today, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hinds County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Jackson Prepatory School at Christ Presbyterian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 27
- Location: Nashville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.