How to Watch the Jackson State vs. Texas Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Longhorns (12-0) will look to continue a 12-game winning streak when hosting the Jackson State Tigers (5-5) on Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at Moody Center. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on LHN.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to see our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Jackson State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas
- TV: LHN
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Jackson State vs. Texas Scoring Comparison
- The Tigers' 69.4 points per game are 14.8 more points than the 54.6 the Longhorns allow to opponents.
- Jackson State is 5-2 when it scores more than 54.6 points.
- Texas' record is 10-0 when it gives up fewer than 69.4 points.
- The 92.7 points per game the Longhorns record are 33.7 more points than the Tigers give up (59).
- Texas is 12-0 when scoring more than 59 points.
- Jackson State has a 5-5 record when giving up fewer than 92.7 points.
- The Longhorns are making 51.8% of their shots from the field, 13.6% higher than the Tigers allow to opponents (38.2%).
Jackson State Leaders
- Angel Jackson: 8.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 2.3 BLK, 44.4 FG%
- Miya Crump: 9.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 34.0 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (6-for-28)
- TI'lan Boler: 10.5 PTS, 37.3 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (10-for-42)
- Daphane White: 9.6 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 64.6 FG%
- Hayleigh Breland: 5.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 37.7 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Jackson State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Oregon State
|L 78-58
|Gill Coliseum
|12/14/2023
|@ Mississippi State
|L 82-72
|Humphrey Coliseum
|12/20/2023
|@ Miami (FL)
|L 59-52
|Watsco Center
|12/27/2023
|@ Texas
|-
|Moody Center
|1/6/2024
|Alcorn State
|-
|Williams Assembly Center
|1/11/2024
|@ Alabama State
|-
|Dunn-Oliver Acadome
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.