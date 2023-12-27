Will Kiefer Sherwood Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on December 27?
When the Nashville Predators take on the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET, will Kiefer Sherwood light the lamp? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.
Will Kiefer Sherwood score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Sherwood stats and insights
- In five of 31 games this season, Sherwood has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In one game against the Hurricanes this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.
- Sherwood has zero points on the power play.
- He has a 9.4% shooting percentage, attempting 1.6 shots per game.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- The Hurricanes are 20th in goals allowed, conceding 108 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice while averaging 12.6 hits and 10.9 blocked shots per game.
Sherwood recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/23/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|14:48
|Home
|L 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|12:44
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/12/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|11:28
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/10/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|10:40
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/9/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|11:11
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/7/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|14:42
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/5/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|17:08
|Away
|W 4-3 SO
|12/3/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|13:43
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/2/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|14:21
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|14:25
|Home
|L 6-1
Predators vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
