Can we anticipate Phillip Tomasino lighting the lamp when the Nashville Predators match up against the Carolina Hurricanes at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To assist you with your bets, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Phillip Tomasino score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Tomasino stats and insights

  • In three of 26 games this season, Tomasino has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • He has not scored against the Hurricanes this season in one game (four shots).
  • Tomasino has picked up three assists on the power play.
  • Tomasino averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.0%.

Hurricanes defensive stats

  • The Hurricanes have given up 108 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 20th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice while averaging 12.6 hits and 10.9 blocked shots per game.

Tomasino recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/23/2023 Stars 1 0 1 13:15 Home L 3-2
12/21/2023 Flyers 2 2 0 15:11 Away W 4-2
12/19/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 15:31 Home L 5-2
12/16/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 11:40 Home W 3-1
12/15/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 11:52 Away W 6-5 OT
12/10/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 9:13 Away W 2-1
12/9/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 12:33 Away L 4-0
12/7/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 13:58 Home W 5-1
12/5/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 12:11 Away W 4-3 SO
12/3/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 11:33 Away W 2-1

Predators vs. Hurricanes game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

