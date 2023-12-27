Phillip Tomasino and the Nashville Predators will play on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Carolina Hurricanes. There are prop bets for Tomasino available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Phillip Tomasino vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: +160)

0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Tomasino Season Stats Insights

In 26 games this season, Tomasino has averaged 9:48 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of 0.

In three of 26 games this season, Tomasino has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Tomasino has a point in 13 of 26 games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

Tomasino has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in 10 of 26 games played.

Tomasino's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 38.5% that he hits the over.

Tomasino has an implied probability of 27.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Tomasino Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes have conceded 108 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 20th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 14th-ranked goal differential (+2).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 26 Games 2 14 Points 1 4 Goals 0 10 Assists 1

