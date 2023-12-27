The Carolina Hurricanes (17-13-4) will visit the Nashville Predators (19-15) on Wednesday, with both squads coming off a loss in their last game.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

BSSO and ESPN+ is the spot to tune in to watch the Hurricanes and the Predators go head to head.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

BSSO and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Predators vs Hurricanes Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Predators vs. Hurricanes Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/15/2023 Hurricanes Predators 6-5 (F/OT) NAS

Predators Stats & Trends

The Predators' total of 104 goals conceded (3.1 per game) is 16th in the NHL.

The Predators' 106 goals on the season (3.1 per game) rank them 14th in the league.

Over the past 10 contests, the Predators have claimed 85.0% of the possible points with a 7-3-0 record.

On the defensive end, the Predators have given up 2.6 goals per game (26 total) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.0 goals-per-game average (30 total) over that stretch.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Predators Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Filip Forsberg 34 16 22 38 39 27 63.6% Roman Josi 34 7 20 27 24 9 - Ryan O'Reilly 34 13 14 27 13 29 52.7% Gustav Nyquist 34 5 17 22 20 6 45.5% Colton Sissons 34 11 8 19 8 15 51.2%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Hurricanes are conceding 108 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 20th in NHL play.

The Hurricanes' 110 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the eighth-best scoring team in the NHL.

In their past 10 games, the Hurricanes have gone 3-4-3 to earn 50.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Hurricanes have allowed 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have put up 29 goals during that time.

Hurricanes Key Players