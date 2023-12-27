There are three matches on the Premier League slate Wednesday, and anytime goal scorer odds for players from around the league are available here.

Bet on Erling Haaland or any other player with BetMGM.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Fubo has Premier League games and plenty of other soccer too all season long!

Top Premier League Goal Scorer Odds Today

Erling Haaland, Manchester City (-120)

Opponent: Everton FC

Everton FC Games Played: 15

15 Goals: 14

Julian Alvarez, Manchester City (+140)

Opponent: Everton FC

Everton FC Games Played: 17

17 Goals: 4

Nicolas Jackson, Chelsea FC (+150)

Opponent: Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace Games Played: 17

17 Goals: 7

Yoane Wissa, Brentford FC (+150)

Opponent: Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolverhampton Wanderers Games Played: 17

17 Goals: 3

Armando Broja, Chelsea FC (+160)

Opponent: Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace Games Played: 10

10 Goals: 1

Neal Maupay, Brentford FC (+175)

Opponent: Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolverhampton Wanderers Games Played: 12

12 Goals: 2

Raheem Sterling, Chelsea FC (+180)

Opponent: Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace Games Played: 18

18 Goals: 5

Christopher Nkunku, Chelsea FC (+185)

Opponent: Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace Games Played: 2

2 Goals: 1

Oscar Bobb, Manchester City (+185)

Opponent: Everton FC

Everton FC Games Played: 15

15 Goals: 0

Keane Lewis-Potter, Brentford FC (+200)

Opponent: Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolverhampton Wanderers Games Played: 12

12 Goals: 1

Michael Olakigbe, Brentford FC (+210)

Opponent: Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolverhampton Wanderers Games Played: 14

14 Goals: 0

Phil Foden, Manchester City (+210)

Opponent: Everton FC

Everton FC Games Played: 17

17 Goals: 4

Cole Palmer, Chelsea FC (+225)

Opponent: Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace Games Played: 15

15 Goals: 6

Mykhailo Mudryk, Chelsea FC (+230)

Opponent: Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace Games Played: 16

16 Goals: 2

Myles Peart-Harris, Brentford FC (+250)

Opponent: Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolverhampton Wanderers Games Played: 6

6 Goals: 0

Today's Premier League Games

Matchup Kick-off TV Channel Wolverhampton Wanderers @ Brentford FC 2:30 PM, ET Crystal Palace @ Chelsea FC 2:30 PM, ET Manchester City @ Everton FC 3:15 PM, ET NBC Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo!)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.