The Virginia Tech Hokies and the Tulane Green Wave play in the Military Bowl on December 27, 2023, starting at 2:00 PM ET, airing on ESPN.

Virginia Tech is totaling 28.6 points per game on offense (57th in the FBS), and ranks 55th on defense with 24.3 points allowed per game. In terms of total offense, Tulane ranks 72nd in the FBS (379.2 total yards per game) and 32nd on defense (333.4 total yards allowed per contest).

Virginia Tech vs. Tulane Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Annapolis, Maryland Venue: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium

Bowl Game Odds

Virginia Tech vs. Tulane Key Statistics

Virginia Tech Tulane 386.3 (73rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 379.2 (58th) 322.2 (14th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 333.4 (44th) 175.6 (45th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 156.8 (67th) 210.8 (86th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 222.4 (69th) 13 (20th) Turnovers (Rank) 17 (60th) 13 (106th) Takeaways (Rank) 25 (5th)

Virginia Tech Stats Leaders

Kyron Drones leads Virginia Tech with 1,994 yards (166.2 ypg) on 153-of-264 passing with 15 touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He also has 642 rushing yards on 146 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

Bhayshul Tuten has racked up 727 yards on 155 carries while finding paydirt eight times as a runner. He's also caught 25 passes for 220 yards (18.3 per game) and two touchdowns through the air.

Da'Quan Felton's 667 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 73 times and has totaled 38 catches and eight touchdowns.

Jaylin Lane has put together a 524-yard season so far with six touchdowns, hauling in 37 passes on 62 targets.

Dae'Quan Wright has been the target of 49 passes and compiled 28 catches for 366 yards, an average of 30.5 yards per contest.

Tulane Stats Leaders

Michael Pratt has thrown for 2,406 yards (185.1 ypg) to lead Tulane, completing 65.4% of his passes and collecting 22 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 286 yards (22.0 ypg) on 98 carries with five touchdowns.

Makhi Hughes has rushed for 1,290 yards on 243 carries so far this year while scoring seven times on the ground.

Chris Brazzell II has totaled 44 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 711 (54.7 yards per game). He's been targeted 74 times and has five touchdowns.

Lawrence Keys III has recorded 599 receiving yards (46.1 yards per game) and seven touchdowns on 33 receptions.

Jha'Quan Jackson's 26 receptions (on 44 targets) have netted him 439 yards (33.8 ypg) and four touchdowns.

