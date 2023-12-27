Will Yakov Trenin Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on December 27?
Can we expect Yakov Trenin lighting the lamp when the Nashville Predators take on the Carolina Hurricanes at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.
Will Yakov Trenin score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)
Trenin stats and insights
- In seven of 33 games this season, Trenin has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not scored against the Hurricanes this season in one game (two shots).
- Trenin has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 14.0% of them.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- The Hurricanes are 20th in goals allowed, conceding 108 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have two shutouts, and they average 12.6 hits and 10.9 blocked shots per game.
Trenin recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/23/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|14:15
|Home
|L 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|6:04
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/19/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|16:00
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/16/2023
|Capitals
|1
|1
|0
|16:25
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/15/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|14:32
|Away
|W 6-5 OT
|12/12/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|14:52
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/10/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|17:28
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/9/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|15:08
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/7/2023
|Lightning
|1
|1
|0
|14:26
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/5/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|20:12
|Away
|W 4-3 SO
Predators vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
