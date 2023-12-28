Attala County, MS High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 12:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have high school basketball action in Attala County, Mississippi today, and information on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Attala County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Humphreys County High School at McAdams High School
- Game Time: 11:25 AM CT on December 28
- Location: Sallis, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Leake Central High School at McAdams High School
- Game Time: 7:55 PM CT on December 28
- Location: Sallis, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.