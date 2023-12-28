The injury report for the New Orleans Pelicans (17-14) heading into their game against the Utah Jazz (13-18) currently features two players. The matchup starts at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 28 from Smoothie King Center.

The Pelicans dropped their last outing 116-115 in OT against the Grizzlies on Tuesday. Brandon Ingram scored a team-high 24 points for the Pelicans in the loss.

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Matt Ryan SF Out Calf 9.3 2.3 1.1 Larry Nance Jr. PF Questionable Rib 3.5 4.1 0.7

Utah Jazz Injury Report Today

Jazz Injuries: Talen Horton-Tucker: Questionable (Foot), Keyonte George: Questionable (Foot)

Pelicans vs. Jazz Game Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: BSNO and KJZZ

