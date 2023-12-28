How to Watch the Pelicans vs. Jazz Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
The New Orleans Pelicans (17-14) will host the Utah Jazz (13-18) after losing three straight home games.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Pelicans and Jazz.
Pelicans vs. Jazz Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana
Pelicans vs Jazz Additional Info
Pelicans Stats Insights
- The Pelicans make 48% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.2 percentage points lower than the Jazz have allowed to their opponents (48.2%).
- New Orleans is 12-5 when it shoots higher than 48.2% from the field.
- The Pelicans are the 12th best rebounding team in the league, the Jazz rank fourth.
- The Pelicans score just 3.6 fewer points per game (115.7) than the Jazz allow (119.3).
- New Orleans is 10-2 when scoring more than 119.3 points.
Pelicans Home & Away Comparison
- The Pelicans are putting up 116.4 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they are averaging 114.9 points per contest.
- New Orleans allows 112.6 points per game in home games this year, compared to 114.1 in away games.
- In home games, the Pelicans are draining 0.8 fewer threes per game (10.9) than in away games (11.7). They also sport a worse three-point percentage at home (35.2%) compared to on the road (37.7%).
Pelicans Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Matt Ryan
|Out
|Calf
