Jackson County, MS High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 12:42 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Jackson County, Mississippi today. Information on how to watch all of the action can be located below.
Jackson County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
St. Martin High School at Pearl River Central High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on December 29
- Location: Carriere, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ocean Springs High School at Montgomery Bell Academy
- Game Time: 4:15 PM CT on December 29
- Location: Hoover, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
