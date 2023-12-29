Jackson State vs. Northwestern Predictions, BetMGM Promo Codes, & Picks: Spread, Total - December 29
Friday's contest at Welsh-Ryan Arena has the Northwestern Wildcats (9-2) taking on the Jackson State Tigers (4-8) at 8:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 80-63 victory, as our model heavily favors Northwestern.
Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.
Jackson State vs. Northwestern Game Info & Odds
- Date: Friday, December 29, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: Peacock
- Where: Evanston, Illinois
- Venue: Welsh-Ryan Arena
Jackson State vs. Northwestern Score Prediction
- Prediction: Northwestern 80, Jackson State 63
Spread & Total Prediction for Jackson State vs. Northwestern
- Computer Predicted Spread: Northwestern (-17.1)
- Computer Predicted Total: 143.2
Northwestern has compiled a 5-6-0 record against the spread this season, while Jackson State is 5-5-0. The Wildcats have gone over the point total in five games, while Tigers games have gone over seven times.
Jackson State Performance Insights
- The Tigers put up 69.3 points per game (296th in college basketball) while allowing 81.3 per contest (350th in college basketball). They have a -144 scoring differential and have been outscored by 12 points per game.
- Jackson State is 201st in the nation at 36.3 rebounds per game. That's 2.5 fewer than the 38.8 its opponents average.
- Jackson State knocks down 6.5 three-pointers per game (268th in college basketball) while shooting 31.7% from beyond the arc (255th in college basketball). It is making 3.3 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 9.8 per game at 37.2%.
- Jackson State has committed 14.2 turnovers per game (330th in college basketball) while forcing 13.3 (94th in college basketball).
