The Northwestern Wildcats (9-2) take on the Jackson State Tigers (4-8) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023 on Peacock.

Jackson State vs. Northwestern Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois

Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois TV: Peacock

How to Watch Other SWAC Games

Jackson State Stats Insights

This season, Jackson State has a 3-3 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 41.4% from the field.

The Tigers are the 202nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats sit at 288th.

The Tigers' 69.3 points per game are 6.2 more points than the 63.1 the Wildcats allow to opponents.

Jackson State is 4-5 when it scores more than 63.1 points.

Jackson State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Jackson State averaged 68.9 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 68.5.

In 2022-23, the Tigers allowed 7.3 fewer points per game at home (68.1) than away (75.4).

Jackson State sunk the same number of 3-pointers at home as away (6.3 per game) last season, but it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (31.7%) than away (32.1%).

Jackson State Upcoming Schedule