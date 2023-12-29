Jackson State vs. Northwestern: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 29
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Northwestern Wildcats (9-2) hit the court against the Jackson State Tigers (4-8) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023 on Peacock.
In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Northwestern vs. Jackson State matchup.
Jackson State vs. Northwestern Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: Peacock
Jackson State vs. Northwestern Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Northwestern Moneyline
|Jackson State Moneyline
Jackson State vs. Northwestern Betting Trends
- Jackson State has put together a 6-6-0 ATS record so far this year.
- When playing as at least 17-point underdogs this year, the Tigers have an ATS record of 3-1.
- Northwestern has compiled a 5-5-1 record against the spread this season.
- In the Wildcats' 11 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.
