Jackson State vs. Northwestern December 29 Tickets & Start Time
The Northwestern Wildcats (7-2) will play the Jackson State Tigers (2-7) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023. This contest is available via Peacock.
Jackson State vs. Northwestern Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 29
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: Peacock
Jackson State Players to Watch
- Ken Evans: 19.0 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jordan O'Neal: 9.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Zeke Cook: 6.0 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Coltie Young: 7.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Chase Adams: 6.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
Northwestern Players to Watch
- Brooks Barnhizer: 14.0 PTS, 7.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Boo Buie: 18.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Ryan Langborg: 13.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Ty Berry: 10.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Matthew Nicholson: 5.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.7 BLK
Jackson State vs. Northwestern Stat Comparison
|Northwestern Rank
|Northwestern AVG
|Jackson State AVG
|Jackson State Rank
|168th
|75.6
|Points Scored
|67.3
|316th
|88th
|66.9
|Points Allowed
|82.3
|353rd
|351st
|30.4
|Rebounds
|34.9
|255th
|275th
|7.9
|Off. Rebounds
|9.4
|164th
|189th
|7.4
|3pt Made
|5.8
|310th
|32nd
|17.2
|Assists
|12.3
|259th
|4th
|8.0
|Turnovers
|14.8
|345th
