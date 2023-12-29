Friday's contest that pits the Mississippi State Bulldogs (12-2) versus the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-10) at Humphrey Coliseum should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 84-53 in favor of Mississippi State, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 7:30 PM ET on December 29.

In their last outing on Wednesday, the Bulldogs earned an 82-75 victory against Colorado State.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Mississippi State vs. Mississippi Valley State Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi

Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi How to Watch on TV: SEC Network +

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Mississippi State vs. Mississippi Valley State Score Prediction

Prediction: Mississippi State 84, Mississippi Valley State 53

Mississippi State Schedule Analysis

When the Bulldogs beat the Belmont Bruins, the No. 65 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 63-62 on November 19, it was their signature victory of the season thus far.

The Bulldogs have one win against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 20th-most in the nation.

Mississippi State has tied for the 15th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (two), but also has tied for the 30th-most Quadrant 2 defeats (two).

The Bulldogs have five wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the third-most in Division 1.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Mississippi State 2023-24 Best Wins

63-62 on the road over Belmont (No. 65) on November 19

82-75 on the road over Colorado State (No. 78) on December 20

81-78 over Clemson (No. 90) on November 24

82-72 at home over Jackson State (No. 104) on December 14

102-58 over Tulsa (No. 110) on November 26

Mississippi State Leaders

Jerkaila Jordan: 17.2 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.9 STL, 47.1 FG%, 31.9 3PT% (15-for-47)

17.2 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.9 STL, 47.1 FG%, 31.9 3PT% (15-for-47) Jessika Carter: 15.1 PTS, 9.5 REB, 2.0 BLK, 51.4 FG%

15.1 PTS, 9.5 REB, 2.0 BLK, 51.4 FG% Lauren Park-Lane: 10.7 PTS, 6.3 AST, 44.0 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (21-for-49)

10.7 PTS, 6.3 AST, 44.0 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (21-for-49) Debreasha Powe: 11.6 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 46.2 FG%, 43.0 3PT% (37-for-86)

11.6 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 46.2 FG%, 43.0 3PT% (37-for-86) Erynn Barnum: 9.2 PTS, 48.8 FG%

Mississippi State Performance Insights

The Bulldogs average 78.2 points per game (47th in college basketball) while allowing 58.4 per outing (76th in college basketball). They have a +277 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 19.8 points per game.

Offensively, the Bulldogs have played better at home this year, scoring 79.4 points per game, compared to 69.8 per game away from home.

Mississippi State is surrendering 50.7 points per game this season in home games, which is 14.1 fewer points than it is allowing away from home (64.8).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.