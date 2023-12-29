Oktibbeha County, MS High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 10:35 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
If you reside in Oktibbeha County, Mississippi and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Oktibbeha County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at East Webster High School
- Game Time: 10:15 AM CT on December 29
- Location: Maben, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
DeSoto Central High School at Starkville High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on December 29
- Location: Flowood, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Senatobia High School at East Webster High School
- Game Time: 12:45 PM CT on December 29
- Location: Maben, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grenada High School at East Webster High School
- Game Time: 5:45 PM CT on December 29
- Location: Maben, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.