Will Roman Josi Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on December 29?
The Nashville Predators' upcoming game against the Detroit Red Wings is slated for Friday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Roman Josi score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Roman Josi score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43.00 if he scores a goal)
Josi stats and insights
- In seven of 35 games this season, Josi has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Red Wings yet this season.
- On the power play, Josi has accumulated three goals and 10 assists.
- He has a 5.9% shooting percentage, attempting 3.4 shots per game.
Red Wings defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Red Wings are conceding 119 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 27th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 13.4 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.
Josi recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/27/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|25:01
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/23/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|22:14
|Home
|L 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|24:31
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/19/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|24:02
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/16/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|22:05
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/15/2023
|Hurricanes
|3
|1
|2
|24:44
|Away
|W 6-5 OT
|12/12/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|23:35
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/10/2023
|Canadiens
|2
|0
|2
|23:49
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/9/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|25:49
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/7/2023
|Lightning
|2
|1
|1
|20:07
|Home
|W 5-1
Predators vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSO
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSO
