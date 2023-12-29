Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Tate County, Mississippi? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we offer details on how to stream the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Tate County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Senatobia High School at East Webster High School