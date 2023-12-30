Saturday's contest at The Pavilion at Ole Miss has the Ole Miss Rebels (9-3) matching up with the Alcorn State Braves (2-8) at 4:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 73-46 win, as our model heavily favors Ole Miss.

The Braves are coming off of a 77-39 loss to DePaul in their most recent outing on Thursday.

Alcorn State vs. Ole Miss Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi

Alcorn State vs. Ole Miss Score Prediction

Prediction: Ole Miss 73, Alcorn State 46

Other SWAC Predictions

Alcorn State Schedule Analysis

The Braves defeated the Nicholls Colonels in a 54-46 win on November 30. It was their signature victory of the season.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Braves are 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the seventh-most losses.

Alcorn State Leaders

Nakia Cheatham: 8.9 PTS, 7 REB, 1.3 STL, 42.4 FG%, 40 3PT% (6-for-15)

8.9 PTS, 7 REB, 1.3 STL, 42.4 FG%, 40 3PT% (6-for-15) Destiny Brown: 7.7 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 43.4 FG%

7.7 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 43.4 FG% Zy'Nyia White: 10.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 34.7 FG%, 25 3PT% (3-for-12)

10.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 34.7 FG%, 25 3PT% (3-for-12) Kiarra Henderson: 4.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 33.3 FG%

4.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 33.3 FG% Akyriale Ford: 3.4 PTS, 32.4 FG%

Alcorn State Performance Insights

The Braves are being outscored by 19.6 points per game, with a -196 scoring differential overall. They put up 49 points per game (356th in college basketball), and allow 68.6 per contest (269th in college basketball).

