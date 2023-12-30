Will Cody Glass Score a Goal Against the Capitals on December 30?
For those wanting to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Nashville Predators and the Washington Capitals on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Cody Glass a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Cody Glass score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Glass stats and insights
- Glass has scored in one of 16 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- In one game versus the Capitals this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.
- Glass has no points on the power play.
- He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 3.6% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Capitals defensive stats
- The Capitals have conceded 93 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks seventh in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Capitals have two shutouts, and they average 16.2 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Glass recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/29/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|13:28
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/27/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|11:24
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/19/2023
|Canucks
|1
|1
|0
|12:23
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/16/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|14:32
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/15/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|13:57
|Away
|W 6-5 OT
|12/12/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|11:49
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/9/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|12:17
|Away
|L 4-0
|11/20/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|13:07
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/18/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|14:56
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/14/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|16:29
|Home
|L 3-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Predators vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.