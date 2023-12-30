Will Filip Forsberg Score a Goal Against the Capitals on December 30?
When the Nashville Predators play the Washington Capitals on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, will Filip Forsberg light the lamp? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Filip Forsberg score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +160 (Bet $10 to win $16.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Forsberg stats and insights
- In 13 of 36 games this season, Forsberg has scored -- and five times he scored multiple goals.
- He has not scored versus the Capitals this season in one game (one shot).
- On the power play, Forsberg has accumulated two goals and 12 assists.
- He has a 13.0% shooting percentage, attempting 3.8 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Capitals defensive stats
- The Capitals have conceded 93 goals in total (2.8 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.2 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Forsberg recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/29/2023
|Red Wings
|3
|2
|1
|20:31
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/27/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|17:58
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/23/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|15:45
|Home
|L 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Flyers
|2
|0
|2
|20:24
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/19/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|17:08
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/16/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|15:13
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/15/2023
|Hurricanes
|2
|1
|1
|19:30
|Away
|W 6-5 OT
|12/12/2023
|Flyers
|2
|1
|1
|16:22
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/10/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|14:51
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/9/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|16:47
|Away
|L 4-0
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Predators vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.