In the upcoming matchup against the Washington Capitals, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we expect Jeremy Lauzon to score a goal for the Nashville Predators? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Jeremy Lauzon score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Lauzon stats and insights

In three of 36 games this season, Lauzon has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has attempted zero shots in one game versus the Capitals this season, but has not scored.

Lauzon has zero points on the power play.

Lauzon's shooting percentage is 7.5%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.

Capitals defensive stats

The Capitals have given up 93 goals in total (2.8 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.2 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Lauzon recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/29/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 20:54 Away L 5-4 OT 12/27/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 18:38 Home L 5-2 12/23/2023 Stars 0 0 0 19:24 Home L 3-2 12/21/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 15:13 Away W 4-2 12/19/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 20:14 Home L 5-2 12/16/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 21:14 Home W 3-1 12/15/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 18:02 Away W 6-5 OT 12/12/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:06 Home W 3-2 OT 12/10/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 18:00 Away W 2-1 12/9/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:17 Away L 4-0

Predators vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT

ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

