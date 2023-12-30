For bracketology insights on Mississippi State and its chances of making the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, highlighting everything you need to know.

How Mississippi State ranks

Record SEC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 13-2 0-0 32 31 68

Mississippi State's best wins

Mississippi State's signature win of the season came in a 63-62 victory on November 19 against the Belmont Bruins, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 41) in the RPI. Against Belmont, Jessika Carter led the team by tallying 17 points to go along with eight rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

82-72 at home over Jackson State (No. 43/RPI) on December 14

102-58 over Tulsa (No. 64/RPI) on November 26

77-68 over UAPB (No. 86/RPI) on November 25

82-75 on the road over Colorado State (No. 95/RPI) on December 20

81-78 over Clemson (No. 127/RPI) on November 24

Mississippi State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-0 | Quadrant 2: 4-2 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

Based on the RPI, Mississippi State has one win over Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 20th-most in the nation.

The Bulldogs have tied for the third-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation according to the RPI (four), but also have tied for the 45th-most Quadrant 2 losses (two).

Based on the RPI, the Bulldogs have six wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 27th-most in the nation.

Schedule insights

Mississippi State faces the 174th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

The Bulldogs' upcoming schedule includes 11 games against teams with worse records and 16 games versus teams with records above .500.

Mississippi St has 16 games remaining on the schedule, with two games coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Mississippi State's next game

Matchup: Mississippi State Bulldogs vs. Vanderbilt Commodores

Mississippi State Bulldogs vs. Vanderbilt Commodores Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 7:30 PM ET Location: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi

