Saturday's contest between the San Francisco Dons (10-4) and the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-12) at War Memorial Gymnasium should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 81-52 and heavily favors San Francisco to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on December 30.

There is no line set for the game.

Mississippi Valley State vs. San Francisco Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023

6:00 PM ET

San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: War Memorial Gymnasium

Mississippi Valley State vs. San Francisco Score Prediction

Prediction: San Francisco 81, Mississippi Valley State 52

Spread & Total Prediction for Mississippi Valley State vs. San Francisco

Computer Predicted Spread: San Francisco (-28.9)

San Francisco (-28.9) Computer Predicted Total: 132.9

San Francisco's record against the spread so far this season is 9-3-0, while Mississippi Valley State's is 4-8-0. Both the Dons and the Delta Devils are 3-9-0 in terms of hitting the over in their games this season.

Other SWAC Predictions

Mississippi Valley State Performance Insights

The Delta Devils' -426 scoring differential (being outscored by 35.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 48.8 points per game (363rd in college basketball) while allowing 84.3 per contest (359th in college basketball).

Mississippi Valley State comes up short in the rebound battle by an average of 9.5 boards. It records 28.0 rebounds per game (363rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 37.5.

Mississippi Valley State connects on 3.3 three-pointers per game (363rd in college basketball) at a 26.7% rate (353rd in college basketball), compared to the 8.8 per contest its opponents make, shooting 36.3% from beyond the arc.

Mississippi Valley State has committed 4.9 more turnovers than its opponents, averaging 15.2 (356th in college basketball) while forcing 10.3 (316th in college basketball).

