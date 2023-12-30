The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-12) aim to snap a 12-game losing streak when visiting the San Francisco Dons (10-4) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at War Memorial Gymnasium. The game airs on ESPN+.

Mississippi Valley State vs. San Francisco Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

War Memorial Gymnasium in San Francisco, California TV: ESPN+

How to Watch Other SWAC Games

Mississippi Valley State Stats Insights

The Delta Devils' 36.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.5 percentage points lower than the Dons have given up to their opponents (39.6%).

This season, Mississippi Valley State has a 0-3 record in games the team collectively shoots over 39.6% from the field.

The Dons are the rebounding team in the nation, the Delta Devils rank 283rd.

The Delta Devils average 11.7 fewer points per game (48.8) than the Dons allow (60.5).

Mississippi Valley State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Mississippi Valley State averaged 68 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 58.5.

At home, the Delta Devils gave up 70.3 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 77.5.

Mississippi Valley State knocked down more 3-pointers at home (5.6 per game) than away (5) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (33.9%) than away (35.8%).

Mississippi Valley State Upcoming Schedule