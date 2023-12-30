The San Francisco Dons (8-3) face the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-10) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023 airing on ESPN+.

Mississippi Valley State vs. San Francisco Game Information

Mississippi Valley State Players to Watch

Rayquan Brown: 15.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Donovan Sanders: 10.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Arecko Gipson: 9.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Danny Washington: 3.5 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

3.5 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Walter Hamilton: 2.2 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

San Francisco Players to Watch

Jonathan Mogbo: 13.7 PTS, 10.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

13.7 PTS, 10.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.9 BLK Marcus Williams: 16.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

16.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Mike Sharavjamts: 10.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

10.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Ndewedo Newbury: 7.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.0 BLK

7.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.0 BLK Ryan Beasley: 8.0 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

Mississippi Valley State vs. San Francisco Stat Comparison

San Francisco Rank San Francisco AVG Mississippi Valley State AVG Mississippi Valley State Rank 140th 76.8 Points Scored 48.7 363rd 19th 62.3 Points Allowed 82.5 355th 233rd 35.5 Rebounds 28.6 361st 107th 10.1 Off. Rebounds 7.6 289th 164th 7.7 3pt Made 3.4 361st 66th 15.8 Assists 7.1 363rd 226th 12.4 Turnovers 14.3 335th

