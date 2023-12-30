Ole Miss vs. Alcorn State December 30 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Alcorn State Braves (2-6) will face the Ole Miss Rebels (7-3) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. The game is scheduled to tip off at 4:00 PM ET.
Ole Miss vs. Alcorn State Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
Ole Miss Players to Watch
- Madison Scott: 9.7 PTS, 7.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Marquesha Davis: 11.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Snudda Collins: 11.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Kennedy Todd-Williams: 6.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Kharyssa Richardson: 7.1 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
Alcorn State Players to Watch
- Nakia Cheatham: 9.0 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Destiny Brown: 7.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Zy'Nyia White: 10.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kiarra Henderson: 4.5 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Akyriale Ford: 4.0 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
