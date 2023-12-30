The Penn State Nittany Lions and the Ole Miss Rebels meet for the Peach Bowl on December 30, 2023, starting at 12:00 PM ET, airing on ESPN.

Penn State ranks 63rd in total offense this season (391 yards per game), but has been thriving on the other side of the ball, ranking best in the FBS with 391 yards allowed per game. Ole Miss' offense has been consistently moving the chains, racking up 455.6 total yards per contest (14th-best) this season. Defensively, it ranks 60th by allowing 371.9 total yards per game.

Ole Miss vs. Penn State Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Ole Miss vs. Penn State Key Statistics

Ole Miss Penn State 455.6 (36th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 391 (73rd) 371.9 (46th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 223.3 (1st) 179 (38th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 186.7 (27th) 276.6 (26th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 204.3 (94th) 7 (3rd) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (2nd) 16 (79th) Takeaways (Rank) 24 (11th)

Ole Miss Stats Leaders

Jaxson Dart has compiled 2,985 yards (248.8 ypg) while completing 65.2% of his passes and tossing 20 touchdown passes with five interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 377 yards with seven touchdowns.

Quinshon Judkins is his team's leading rusher with 237 carries for 1,052 yards, or 87.7 per game. He's found the end zone 15 times on the ground, as well.

Ulysses Bentley IV has racked up 521 yards (on 92 attempts) with four touchdowns.

Tre Harris' 851 receiving yards (70.9 yards per game) lead the team. He has 47 receptions on 77 targets with eight touchdowns.

Dayton Wade has 52 receptions (on 76 targets) for a total of 769 yards (64.1 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Jordan Watkins' 53 catches (on 75 targets) have netted him 741 yards (61.8 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Penn State Stats Leaders

Drew Allar has compiled 2,336 yards (194.7 ypg) on 214-of-349 passing with 23 touchdowns compared to one interception this season. In addition, he's added 170 rushing yards (14.2 ypg) on 69 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

Kaytron Allen has racked up 851 yards on 162 carries while finding paydirt six times.

Nicholas Singleton has carried the ball 163 times for 702 yards (58.5 per game) and eight touchdowns while also racking up 222 yards through the air, scoring one time.

KeAndre Lambert-Smith's team-high 673 yards as a receiver have come on 53 receptions (out of 85 targets) with four touchdowns.

Theo Johnson has caught 30 passes for 312 yards (26 yards per game) and six touchdowns this year.

Tyler Warren has a total of 295 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 29 passes and scoring seven touchdowns.

