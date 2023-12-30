The Penn State Nittany Lions are 4-point favorites as they hit the field against the Ole Miss Rebels in the Peach Bowl on December 30, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN. The total for this game has been set at 48.5 points.

Penn State ranks 62nd in total offense this season (391 yards per game), but has been shining on defense, ranking best in the FBS with 391 yards allowed per game. Ole Miss' defense ranks 60th in the FBS with 371.9 total yards surrendered per game, but it has been lifted up by its offense, which ranks 15th-best by generating 455.6 total yards per game.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ole Miss vs. Penn State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Mercedes-Benz Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

Penn State vs Ole Miss Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Penn State -4 -110 -110 48.5 -110 -110 -175 +145

Looking to place a bet on Ole Miss vs. Penn State? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Ole Miss Recent Performance

In their past three games, the Rebels are accumulating 385.7 yards per game (-48-worst in college football) and allowing 390.7 (83rd), ranking them among the worst squads offensively.

The Rebels are putting up 23 points per game in their past three games (-32-worst in college football), and allowing 20.7 per game (70th).

Ole Miss is accumulating 213.3 passing yards per game in its past three games (12th-worst in the country), and allowing 194.7 (93rd).

The Rebels are 83rd in college football in rushing yards per game during their past three games (172.3), and -70-worst in rushing yards conceded (196).

The Rebels are winless against the spread and 2-1 overall in their past three contests.

Ole Miss has hit the over once in its past three contests.

Week 18 SEC Betting Trends

Ole Miss Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, Ole Miss has compiled a 5-4-2 record against the spread.

The Rebels have not covered the spread this year (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 4-point underdogs.

The teams have hit the over in four of Ole Miss' 11 games with a set total.

Ole Miss has won one of the three games it has played as an underdog this season.

Ole Miss has a record of in games where bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +145 on the moneyline.

Bet on Ole Miss to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Ole Miss Stats Leaders

Jaxson Dart has racked up 2,985 yards (248.8 per game) while completing 65.2% of his passes and tossing 20 touchdown passes with five interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 377 yards with seven touchdowns.

Quinshon Judkins has run the ball 237 times for 1,052 yards, with 15 touchdowns.

Ulysses Bentley IV has piled up 92 carries and totaled 521 yards with four touchdowns.

Tre Harris has totaled 47 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 851 (70.9 yards per game). He's been targeted 77 times and has eight touchdowns.

Dayton Wade has caught 52 passes and compiled 769 receiving yards (64.1 per game) with four touchdowns.

Jordan Watkins' 53 grabs (on 75 targets) have netted him 741 yards (61.8 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Cedric Johnson has 5.5 sacks to pace the team, and also has three TFL and 27 tackles.

So far Trey Washington leads the team in both tackles and interceptions. He has totaled 68 tackles, one TFL, and three interceptions this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.