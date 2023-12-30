Will Southern Miss be one of the teams to lock up a berth in the women's NCAA tournament in 2024? Keep reading and check out our bracketology preview, which includes Southern Miss' full tournament resume.

How Southern Miss ranks

Record Sun Belt Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-4 0-1 NR 39 123

Southern Miss' best wins

On December 2, Southern Miss registered its best win of the season, a 61-59 victory over the Ole Miss Rebels, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 119) in the RPI rankings. Domonique Davis compiled a team-high 25 points with one rebound and five assists in the contest versus Ole Miss.

Next best wins

51-33 at home over Samford (No. 226/RPI) on November 25

77-60 at home over Akron (No. 232/RPI) on November 11

75-53 at home over North Dakota (No. 328/RPI) on November 24

91-63 on the road over North Alabama (No. 329/RPI) on November 18

61-49 at home over Valparaiso (No. 343/RPI) on November 21

Southern Miss' quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, based on our predictions, Southern Miss has been handed the 239th-ranked schedule the rest of the season.

The Eagles' upcoming schedule features seven games against teams with worse records and 14 games against teams with records above .500.

Southern Miss' upcoming schedule features no games against Top 25-ranked opponents.

Southern Miss' next game

Matchup: Coastal Carolina Chanticleers vs. Southern Miss Eagles

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers vs. Southern Miss Eagles Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 6:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 6:00 PM ET Location: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina

