Saturday's contest features the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (6-6, 0-0 Sun Belt) and the Georgia Southern Eagles (0-12, 0-0 Sun Belt) squaring off at W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 74-71 win for Southern Miss according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on December 30.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Southern Miss vs. Georgia Southern Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Statesboro, Georgia

Statesboro, Georgia Venue: W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse

Southern Miss vs. Georgia Southern Score Prediction

Prediction: Southern Miss 74, Georgia Southern 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Southern Miss vs. Georgia Southern

Computer Predicted Spread: Southern Miss (-2.8)

Southern Miss (-2.8) Computer Predicted Total: 145.0

Georgia Southern's record against the spread this season is 3-8-0, while Southern Miss' is 2-7-0. The Eagles have a 5-6-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Golden Eagles have a record of 4-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Southern Miss Performance Insights

The Golden Eagles put up 70.0 points per game (286th in college basketball) while allowing 70.0 per outing (152nd in college basketball). They have a 0 scoring differential.

Southern Miss ranks 135th in college basketball at 37.6 rebounds per game. That's 1.9 more than the 35.7 its opponents average.

Southern Miss knocks down 1.6 fewer threes per game than the opposition, 6.4 (280th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.0.

Southern Miss and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Golden Eagles commit 12.0 per game (206th in college basketball) and force 12.9 (115th in college basketball).

