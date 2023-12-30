The Georgia Southern Eagles (0-12, 0-0 Sun Belt) will be attempting to break a 12-game losing skid when hosting the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (6-6, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Southern Miss vs. Georgia Southern Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse in Statesboro, Georgia

W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse in Statesboro, Georgia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Southern Miss Stats Insights

The Golden Eagles make 41.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.9 percentage points lower than the Eagles have allowed to their opponents (46.8%).

In games Southern Miss shoots better than 46.8% from the field, it is 3-1 overall.

The Golden Eagles are the 138th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Eagles sit at 290th.

The Golden Eagles average 9.2 fewer points per game (70) than the Eagles allow (79.2).

When Southern Miss scores more than 79.2 points, it is 4-0.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Southern Miss Home & Away Comparison

Southern Miss is scoring 69.3 points per game this season in home games, which is 2.5 fewer points than it is averaging in road games (71.8).

At home, the Golden Eagles are allowing 20.3 fewer points per game (56.5) than in road games (76.8).

At home, Southern Miss is making 3.5 fewer treys per game (4.5) than on the road (8). It also has a worse three-point percentage at home (21.4%) compared to on the road (38.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Southern Miss Upcoming Schedule