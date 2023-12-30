How to Watch Southern Miss vs. Georgia Southern on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 8:22 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Georgia Southern Eagles (0-12, 0-0 Sun Belt) will be attempting to break a 12-game losing skid when hosting the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (6-6, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Southern Miss vs. Georgia Southern Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse in Statesboro, Georgia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Southern Miss Stats Insights
- The Golden Eagles make 41.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.9 percentage points lower than the Eagles have allowed to their opponents (46.8%).
- In games Southern Miss shoots better than 46.8% from the field, it is 3-1 overall.
- The Golden Eagles are the 138th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Eagles sit at 290th.
- The Golden Eagles average 9.2 fewer points per game (70) than the Eagles allow (79.2).
- When Southern Miss scores more than 79.2 points, it is 4-0.
Southern Miss Home & Away Comparison
- Southern Miss is scoring 69.3 points per game this season in home games, which is 2.5 fewer points than it is averaging in road games (71.8).
- At home, the Golden Eagles are allowing 20.3 fewer points per game (56.5) than in road games (76.8).
- At home, Southern Miss is making 3.5 fewer treys per game (4.5) than on the road (8). It also has a worse three-point percentage at home (21.4%) compared to on the road (38.1%).
Southern Miss Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/13/2023
|@ McNeese
|L 67-48
|The Legacy Center
|12/18/2023
|@ Lamar
|W 82-79
|Montagne Center
|12/23/2023
|Ole Miss
|L 89-72
|Mississippi Coast Coliseum
|12/30/2023
|@ Georgia Southern
|-
|W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
|1/4/2024
|Georgia State
|-
|Reed Green Coliseum
|1/6/2024
|James Madison
|-
|Reed Green Coliseum
